Vancouver Coastal Health says 33 students at two French language schools in Vancouver have been ordered to stay home because they haven’t provided proof of measles vaccination.
There have been eight confirmed cases of measles at Ecole Secondaire Jules-Verne and Ecole Rose-Des-Vents.
Both schools had documented measles vaccination rates around 70 per cent before the outbreak. After a vaccination push they are now around 95 per cent. But the 33 students who’ve been ordered to stay home have either been unable to provide documentation, or are still refusing to vaccinate.
If there are no new cases of measles at the schools by March 7, those students will be able to return to school.
