Man who escaped house arrest in Surrey back in custody following public appeal: RCMP

A 22-year-old man who escaped house arrest in Surrey is back in custody, one day after RCMP issued an appeal for help finding him.

Kwabena Bosiako of Port Coquitlam was under 24/7 house arrest with conditions—including one that requires him to wear an electronic device, which Mounties learned he removed on Friday.

He’s awaiting trial on charges related to an armed robbery at the Journey Chrysler car dealership in Port Coquitlam last November, which involved shots fired at responding RCMP members.

“The charges include multiple counts of robbery using an unauthorized firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and flight from police. Based on this previous incident, police believe he poses a risk to public safety,” Surrey RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

Around 9:45 a.m. the following day, Bosiako was arrested at the Columbia Square complex in New Westminster, Surrey RCMP confirmed in another statement.

“Bosiako was transported to Surrey RCMP cells and will remain in custody to be brought before the courts,” the release reads.

Bosiako was also wanted by Burnaby RCMP, who issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday for “dangerous operation of a conveyance.”

That charge was laid in April and related to an incident that occurred on October 23, 2021, according to Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Corp. Mike Kalanj.

“Our officers were in South Burnaby for a different matter, attempted to pull him over and he fled,” Kalanj told CTV News Tuesday. “It was about 1 a.m. and he went through three or four stop signs in a row to evade police, but wound up in a position where police found him and made an arrest.”

According to online court documents, Bosiako’s criminal history dates back to January 14, 2020, when he was charged for possessing a firearm without license or registration.