The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during a Surrey prayer vigil over the weekend.

RCMP say Surrey officers were at a pre-planned prayer vigil held outside a church in the 13400 block of 104 Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a man allegedly started yelling racial slurs and taking photos of police and the crowd.

Police say the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries during his arrest and is being treated at a local hospital.

The IIO is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man's injuries.

The IIO is called in to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.