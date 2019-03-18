Man injured during arrest after yelling racial slurs at prayer vigil: RCMP
The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during a Surrey prayer vigil over the weekend.
RCMP say Surrey officers were at a pre-planned prayer vigil held outside a church in the 13400 block of 104 Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a man allegedly started yelling racial slurs and taking photos of police and the crowd.
Police say the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries during his arrest and is being treated at a local hospital.
The IIO is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man's injuries.
The IIO is called in to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.