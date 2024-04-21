Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
A second attempt to rescue the orca was put on hold Friday when the young whale ate an 18-kilogram portion of provided seal meat for what was believed to be the first time since getting stranded in the tidal lagoon in Little Espinosa Inlet near Zeballos, B.C. The large-scale rescue effort is expected to involve boats, nets, divers and drones and centres on a plan to catch the female calf in a large net, place her in a sling, transport her to the nearby ocean and release her.
The video confirmation of the orca calf eating the seal meat gave the rescue team, comprised of Indigenous leaders, federal Fisheries Department specialists and fishing experts, more time to consider their options.
“I think there's a really good chance she can make it,” said marine scientist Jared Towers, who has been working with the rescue team since March 23 when the calf became trapped alone after the death of her pregnant mother.
“She's proved very resilient here in the three-and-a-half weeks that we've known her to be stuck in the inlet,” he said. “She's pretty healthy considering she hasn't eaten a lot during that time. She's behaving like a killer whale. She's calling. She's broadcasting that she's around and that's really what it's going to take for her to connect with other whales.”
Towers, who studies the movements, behaviour and abundance of west coast B.C. whales with Bay Cetology, said he spotted Gray whales Friday in ocean waters near Zeballos, located more than 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria. But there was no recent sign of killer whales that may be related to the trapped calf.
The last confirmed sighting of members of the young orca's pod was more than two weeks ago in the Barkley Sound area south of Zeballos and near Port Alberni, he said.
The calf, about three metres long and estimated to weigh about 700 kilograms, has been named kwiisahi?is, or Brave Little Hunter by the local Ehattesaht First Nation.
“This population is called Bigg's killer whales, they're transient killer whales and there's several families and the T109 lineage includes 24 living members now, including kwiisahi?is,” Towers said. “A lot of them spend a lot of their time off the west coast of Vancouver Island and they roam between here and Haida Gwaii, even down in the Salish Sea occasionally.”
He said it is not uncommon for the younger killer whales to break off from their family groups for extended periods of time and return later, a characteristic that gives the rescue team hope the young orca will eventually reunite with her family if she can get back to the ocean.
Paul Cottrell, the federal Fisheries Department's marine mammal co-ordinator, said the orca calf's willingness to eat seal meat provided by a local Indigenous fisheries steward raises the rescue team's confidence.
The rescue team may now explore a “carrot option” to coax the orca to shallower water by using seal meat to attract her, he said.
Cottrell said if the team is successful in releasing the young orca to the open ocean, members hope to observe her movements and hopefully report a marine family reunion.
“In terms of attaching a satellite tag to this young calf, we were considering that but it also adds additional stress to the animal and there is infection possibilities,” he said. “How we would approach it is to continue to monitor the area if the animal is released. We should know in a relatively short time if the animal is reunited with a pod.”
Cottrell said the west coast of Vancouver Island is home to many First Nations, whale researchers and boaters “who are keeping us informed where the whales are.”
Towers said he's also optimistic about the calf's chances, noting similar rescue efforts and subsequent reunions have been successful in the past.
“We've also done a rescue of a four-year-old female Bigg's killer whale in a similar situation to this just over 10 years ago,” he said. “That whale was in much poorer health than kwiisahi?is and it took a couple weeks but that whale eventually showed up again, and then it was not for a few months until after that sighting that it showed up with other whales.”
That whale is now a healthy adult female, he added.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tim Hortons refutes potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
Key players: Who's who at Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial
Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial shifts to opening statements Monday, followed by the start of witness testimony. A jury of seven men and five women, plus six alternates, was picked last week.
Strong Canadian showing in NHL playoffs is good news for fans
For Russ Jericho, seeing the Edmonton Oilers enter the Stanley Cup playoffs is the culmination of an unlikely passion.
Young brother and sister dead after suspected drunk driver crashes into birthday party in Michigan
A young brother and sister died and several people were injured, some of them seriously, when a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a young child's birthday party Saturday at a boat club.
What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
Male youth in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of moving GO train and falling: police
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
In domestic abuse, strangulation is a 'hidden' predictor of femicide, experts say
Georgina McGrath, one of many survivors of domestic abuse, says police officers, judges and lawyers need specialized training about strangulation in intimate partner violence cases.
Ukrainian and Western leaders laud U.S. aid package while the Kremlin warns of 'further ruin'
Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned the passage of the bill would 'further ruin' Ukraine and cause more deaths.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
-
EA Sports simulation predicts Vancouver over Boston in 2024 Stanley Cup final
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
-
Victoria is B.C.'s 'dopest' city, according to Uber Eats
When it comes to delivery dope, B.C.'s capital comes out on top, according to Uber Eats.
Kelowna
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
Edmonton
-
SUV stolen, owner run over in carjacking on Jasper Avenue Saturday morning: EPS
A man was run over by his own SUV Saturday morning after it was stolen by a carjacker on Jasper Avenue.
-
Strong Canadian showing in NHL playoffs is good news for fans
For Russ Jericho, seeing the Edmonton Oilers enter the Stanley Cup playoffs is the culmination of an unlikely passion.
-
Ukrainian and Western leaders laud U.S. aid package while the Kremlin warns of 'further ruin'
Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned the passage of the bill would 'further ruin' Ukraine and cause more deaths.
Calgary
-
Centre Street Bridge reopens after pedestrian struck early Sunday
Centre Street Bridge has reopened after being closed early Sunday morning for an investigation into a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that sent one person to hospital.
-
Ukrainian and Western leaders laud U.S. aid package while the Kremlin warns of 'further ruin'
Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned the passage of the bill would 'further ruin' Ukraine and cause more deaths.
-
Police investigate stabbing in northeast Calgary Saturday evening
One person is in stable condition in hospital after a stabbing in northeast Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge gets a new theatre company to showcase city's storytellers
A new theatre group is setting up shop in Lethbridge.
-
Hicks stops 43 shots as Brooks Bandits down Okotoks 4-0 in BCHL series opener
The Okotoks Oilers poured it on Friday night, firing 43 shots at goalie Johnny Hicks, who stopped them all, leading the Brooks Bandits to a 4-0 win.
-
Lethbridge man charged over six incidents where women were approached and solicited
A Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with six different incidents where women were approached and solicited.
Winnipeg
-
'Go Jets go!': Winnipeg fans, businesses gear up for whiteout parties as Jets embark on playoff run
On Sunday, the Jets will face off against the Avalanche as thousands of fans flood Donald Street in downtown Winnipeg for the first Whiteout Party of the year.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects in two-year homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a two-year-old homicide.
-
Brandon man facing charges after attempting to stab police officer
A 34-year-old man from Brandon, Man. is facing a number of charges after police said he attempted to stab an officer Friday evening.
Regina
-
'It's very sad': Regina's Centennial Market being forced to close
Regina's Centennial Market (CM) is being forced to close after an inspection by Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) found the building was not up to code.
-
'Recklessly spending tax dollars': Questions arise over cost of government infrastructure projects
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
-
Regina fire crews battle early morning blaze, 22 suites displaced
Fire crews battled an early morning blaze that displaced occupants from 22 suites.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon potters gather for pottery exhibition
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
-
Saskatoon judge to make ruling on evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
-
Saskatoon man facing multiple charges after break-in, stolen vehicle
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges after a break-and-enter escalated into an armed robbery.
Toronto
-
Two people injured in Scarborough crash
Two people are injured after a four-vehicle crash in Scarborough Sunday morning.
-
DeBrusk, Swayman power Bruins over Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1
Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.
-
Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman loses close to $25,000 in crypto platform scam
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
-
Nurse OT winner breaks Montreal hearts as Toronto wins PWHL 'Duel at the Top'
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
-
Situation improving in Montreal's Village, but problems persist
Members of the community in Montreal's Village neighbourhood say they've seen some improvements to local security and cleanliness, but argue Quebec needs to do more to support vulnerable people in the area.
Ottawa
-
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
-
Taylor Swift law class at Queen’s University making shock waves
A first of its kind entertainment law course centred on Taylor Swift will be offered this fall at Queen’s University.
-
Suspended Ottawa driver facing charges following 3-vehicle collision on Highway 417
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 417 that happened Friday.
Atlantic
-
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
-
One man in custody after weapons-related incident in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police has taken one man into custody after a weapons incident early Sunday morning.
-
Boil water advisory in place for Middle Musquodoboit after water main break
Halifax Water says water service has been restored to customers in Middle Musquodoboit after a water main break, but a boil water advisory is in effect for the area.
London
-
'Unproductive day at the table': Negotiations between Western graduate TAs and university stall
Flanked by major union players from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ontario Federation of Labour, approximately 2,000 graduate-level teaching assistants (GTAs) at Western University remain on the picket line.
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police 'sounded like a shotgun or rifle,' says neighbour
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Rider taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following ATV rollover
A lone rider involved in an ATV rollover has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Conestoga College and John Tibbits named in defamation lawsuit
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
Northern Ontario
-
Tim Hortons refutes potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
-
Northern Ont. man fined after decoy operation catches him hunting on private property
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
-
Manitoulin Island drug bust leads to 4 arrests, drugs, weapon charges
A Sudbury man and three residents of Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island have been charged with numerous drug and weapon-related offences following a joint police investigation.
N.L.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.