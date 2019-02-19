

The province's police watchdog has completed its review of an incident at a busy Vancouver SkyTrain station two years ago and has forwarded its report on to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The report surrounds an incident that occurred on May 24, 2017 at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station. A cyclist who'd been riding at night without a helmet, lights or reflectors was stopped by police around 10 p.m.

Vancouver police reported that he fled the scene and was arrested a short time later. He was seriously injured during his arrest.

The Independent Investigation Office provided few details Tuesday on what charges officers could face in connection with the incident.