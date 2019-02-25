

Jordan Jiang, CTV Vancouver





The Independent Investigations Office and the BC Coroners Service have been called to the scene of a police involved shooting outside a mall parking lot at Queensborough Landing.

Police flooded the parking lot close to the Walmart Supercentre around 9:40 p.m. Sunday night after receiving of a suicidal male.

The male was believed to be in possession of a firearm and when police arrived, shots were fired.

"The male succumbed to his injuries, and the cause of death is under investigation by IIO BC and the BC Coroners Service," said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a statement.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The IIO is called to investigate all police-involved incidents resulting in harm or death, regardless of if there are allegations of wrongdoing

New Westminster Police cordoned off a large section of the parking lot as the IIO and BC Coroner’s Service begin their investigation into what exactly happened.