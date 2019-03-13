

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man in Kamloops died in custody Wednesday.

Mounties responded to a complaint from a business in the 100 block of Victoria Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a man who had previously been asked not to attend the business was there and appeared intoxicated.

"Officers located the man in a nearby parking lot. Based on their observations the man was arrested under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act and lodged in Kamloops RCMP cells, to be released when he was able to care for himself," Mounties said in a statement.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday and pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigations Office has since taken over the investigation.

The IIO is called in to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.