    • Man dies after 'on-mountain accident' at B.C. ski resort

    (Credit: Sun Peaks Resort) (Credit: Sun Peaks Resort)
    A fatal incident at a B.C. ski resort is under investigation.

    In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, Sun Peaks Resort said its ski patrol was informed of "an on-mountain accident" Thursday. When the team arrived to the area, which wasn't specified by the resort, an injured man was found. He later died of his injuries, the resort's statement said.

    Sun Peaks Resort said it's co-operating with an RCMP investigation into the incident.

    "Out of privacy and respect, we will not be releasing any further information," a statement from resort management says. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of life of our guest and our thoughts are with their family and friends."

    Multiple other fatal incidents have been reported at ski resorts in the province this year. Three people have died at Whistler Blackcomb in 2024, with the most recent fatality happening earlier this month. 

    On March 9, a 32-year-old woman died during a "serious incident" at the resort. Officials said the woman – a Vancouver resident – became separated from an associate, and was later found unresponsive by Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol.

    The woman was located on Renegade, which the resort described as an "advanced gladed trail" near the Catskinner Express Chairlift.

    CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Kamloops RCMP for more information about the incident at Sun Peaks.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel 

