VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver woman dies in 'serious incident' at Whistler Blackcomb

    A skier skis out on Blackcomb Mountain as snow from snowmaking machines hangs in the air in Whistler, B.C., on Friday December 6, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A skier skis out on Blackcomb Mountain as snow from snowmaking machines hangs in the air in Whistler, B.C., on Friday December 6, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 32-year-old woman died during a "serious incident" at Whistler Blackcomb over the weekend, according to the ski resort.

    Officials said the woman – a Vancouver resident – became separated from her partner on Saturday, and was later found unresponsive by Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol.

    In a statement, Whistler Blackcomb COO Belinda Trembath offered her "deepest condolences" to those affected by the incident.

    "Tragedies like this weigh heavily on all of us, and our hearts go out to the guest's family and friends," Trembath said.

    The woman was located on Renegade, which the resort described as an "advanced gladed trail" near the Catskinner Express Chairlift.

    The resort did not provide any further details on what happened, but directed further questions to the Whistler RCMP. CTV News has reached out to the detachment for more information.

    Two other people died at the popular resort back in separate incidents that took place about a week apart in January.

    Officials previously confirmed a 42-year-old man died on Jan. 10 and a 62-year-old man died on Jan. 17. The resort identified both men as B.C. residents, but did not provide any further details about their identities. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News