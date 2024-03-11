Vancouver woman dies in 'serious incident' at Whistler Blackcomb

A 32-year-old woman died during a "serious incident" at Whistler Blackcomb over the weekend, according to the ski resort.

Officials said the woman – a Vancouver resident – became separated from her partner on Saturday, and was later found unresponsive by Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol.

In a statement, Whistler Blackcomb COO Belinda Trembath offered her "deepest condolences" to those affected by the incident.

"Tragedies like this weigh heavily on all of us, and our hearts go out to the guest's family and friends," Trembath said.

The woman was located on Renegade, which the resort described as an "advanced gladed trail" near the Catskinner Express Chairlift.

The resort did not provide any further details on what happened, but directed further questions to the Whistler RCMP. CTV News has reached out to the detachment for more information.

Two other people died at the popular resort back in separate incidents that took place about a week apart in January.

Officials previously confirmed a 42-year-old man died on Jan. 10 and a 62-year-old man died on Jan. 17. The resort identified both men as B.C. residents, but did not provide any further details about their identities.