Man charged with second-degree murder in 2017 killing of Abbotsford woman

A man has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in relation to the 2017 killing of Abbotsford's Chelsea Gauthier.

The Integrated Homicide investigation Team announced the development at a news conference Saturday. Gary Losch, who is in his 60s, was arrested Friday and remains in custody. Police said Saturday that Losch was known to police.

Investigators did not provide any details about the young woman's killing but did say that Losch had hired Gauthier to work for himoon before she went missing.

“He had a marijuana grow op in that area, and he had hired Ms. Gauthier to go and clip marijuana plants,” said Sgt. Tim Pierotti with IHIT.

Pierotti says the grow op was located close to where Gauthier’s body was found.

A photo released by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team shows Gary Losch, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

Gauthier was 22 when she was last seen on the morning of July 27, 2017. She was in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Abbotsford, according to information provided by police at the time of her disappearance. Police did not say whether she was with anyone else. She was reported missing on July 30 and her body was discovered just over two weeks later in Mission.

Gauthier’s friends and family attended today’s press conference held outside the Abbotsford Police Department. Some voiced frustration with how long it took to make an arrest and lay charges.

“We all knew his character. He had threatened a friend of ours. It was just a lot of stuff that pointed to him,” said Jayden Silvester, a friend of Chelsea.

Losch is next due in court on Sept. 16 in Abbotsford.