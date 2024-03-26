VANCOUVER
    • Man charged for fatal 2018 stabbing: Vancouver police

    Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to a fatal stabbing in downtown Vancouver committed nearly six years ago, authorities announced Tuesday.

    On June 23, 2018, just after 11 a.m., police say there was an “altercation” between two people near West Hastings and Abbott streets.

    The victim—26-year-old Abeal Negussie Abera of Surrey—was taken to hospital with a stab wound and died a week later.

    In its news release at the time, the Vancouver Police Department said the stabbing was not random.

    Last Friday, police arrested 38-year-old Benny Rae Armstrong, and he has now been charged with manslaughter.

    Armstrong remains in custody, police added.

