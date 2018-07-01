

CTV Vancouver





Violence has gripped the Downtown Eastside once again, this time, with two homicides in a little over a week, and in very close proximity to each other.

The Vancouver Police Department says homicide teams are investigating two fatal stabbings, but say the crimes are unrelated.

In the first fatality, just after 11 a.m. on June 23, police say there was an “altercation” in the south lane of West Hastings near Abbott Street.

A stabbed man was rushed to hospital and died a week later. The victim is identified as 26-year-old Abeal Negussie Abera of Surrey. No arrests have been made, and VPD’s Major Crime Section says it does not believe the attack was random.

In the second death, the VPD say they responded to a stabbing, a couple blocks from the first fatality, in an apartment at Abbott Street near West Pender Street.

Officers and paramedics found a man bleeding from stab wounds inside a suite. He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries Sunday. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

The victim is identified as 26-year-old Shane John Tolmie of Vancouver.

The murders represent the 10th and 11th homicides of ther year for the city.

The police asks that anyone with tips or information related to these cases to contact detectives at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.