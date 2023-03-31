Man charged after string of arsons in downtown Vancouver over one night: police

A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of fires that police say were deliberately set in Vancouver's downtown core earlier this week.

In a news release Friday, the Vancouver Police Department said four arsons were lit during the overnight hours between March 27 and 28.

"A VPD investigation was initiated immediately and evidence revealed the same suspect was responsible for all four fires," said Const. Tania Visintin in the release.

Curtis Rabochenko, 51, has been charged with four counts of arson causing damage to property.

VPD says he has been remanded until his next court appearance.