Man arrested for spitting on baby in Vancouver, police say

A 59-year-old man is accused of spitting on a stranger's baby in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. while several people were waiting at a bus stop near the intersection of Main Street and Broadway, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

The VPD says the man approached "and began yelling at people to get out of his way."

"As the young mom moved her stroller to make room, the suspect allegedly stopped and deliberately spat into the stroller, hitting her 13-month-old child," police said in their statement.

The mother called police and provided a description of the suspect, who the VPD described as "well-known" to its officers. Police said they were able to locate and arrest him "within minutes."

Glen Asselin has been charged with assault in the incident, police said, adding that he remains in custody pending a bail hearing.