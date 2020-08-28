VANCOUVER -- Here's the dumpling recipe featured on Friday's CTV Morning Live cook-off.

Matthew Murtagh-Wu, chef and owner of The Dumpling King, shares how to make dumplings at home like a pro.

Dumplings

The Dough:

2 cups of all-purpose flour (plus some extra the side to put on your counter so it won't stick while you knead it)

1 cup of cold water (or a bit more depending on how dry your dough is after kneading)

The Filling:

1-2 lbs of ground meat (I am using pork shoulder but you could use ground beef or even minced up raw shrimp for those that are pescetarian). If you're using raw shrimp just make sure it's a fine mince

1 Chinese leek, minced (can use 1 bunch scallions if you're shopping at a Safeway or somewhere Western)

1/4 cup soya sauce (light or dark is fine)

1 thumb of ginger, peeled and minced

1/3 cup of Shaoxing wine (can sub sherry or any dash of hard liquor, even vodka)

The whole process is 4 steps:

1. Make the dough.

2. Make the filling.

3. Fold the dumplings.

4. Cook the dumplings.

Let's do the dough first:

Using a high sided mixing bowl put your flour in the bowl. Now add the water bit by bit and mix. Give it a squish with your hands and work the water in. It will look raggedy after awhile, don't freak out! Keep going and add more water bit by bit until you get a lovely little dough baby (a cohesive incorporated ball). Dump it on the counter (using that little extra half cup of flour to dust your countertop). Work the dough for about 6-8 minutes. After kneading wrap it in saran wrap and let it rest for 20 mins at room temp (this will let all that gluten relax and let the rest of the dough hydrate). Good job.

Make the filling!

Get a mixing bowl and put all of your ingredients in. Mix it. If you want you can use your hands or a spoon. I prefer using my hands. If you wanna do it legit make sure you mix in one direction only. Clockwise or counterclockwise. Whatever you like. Just don't go back and forth in direction. Choose a direction and stick with it. Why? It's an old trick from dim sum chefs and grandmas alike. Stirring in one direction at a molecular level aligns the protein structures of the ground meat (which results in noticeably MUCH juicier dumpling). Science! Once it's all incorporated throw it in the fridge and let it marinate for 20-30 mins. Good job (again). Now go wash your hands and relax.

Fold the dumpling!

Dough well-rested? Filling well marinated? Let's make a dumpling.

Grab a knob of dough (roughly the size of a pin pong ball). Flatten it into a circle with your rolling pin. If you don't get a rolling pin use an (EMPTY) wine bottle).

Take the filling and shmear it onto the skin on the center as if you're buttering a piece of bread. Roll the sides over so it looks like an open-ended burrito.

Cook them!

In a lightly oiled non stick pan place the dumplings in, turn the heat on high. When you hear a sizzle add half a cup of water and throw the lid on. This will steam and fry the dumplings at the same time. After about 5-7 minutes take the cap off and let the water evaporate. When they're nice and crispy it's done!