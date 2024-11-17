2 youth stabbed in Surrey; RCMP appeal for witnesses

Mounties in Surrey are appealing for information and witnesses after two boys – 11 and13 years old – were stabbed last week.

Officers were called to the 7100 block of 135 Street at around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 14 for reports of a stabbing and found the two injured victims.

"Both youths were transported to hospital for further assessment," Surrey RCMP said in a news release Sunday, adding that the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police say the suspect fled before police were called, and headed toward "a fitness company at 7093 King George Blvd."

The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-to-late teens, standing approximately 5'5" tall. At the time he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black Nike medical mask.

Witnesses or drivers with dashcam video from the area are urged to contact the Surrey RCMP. Those with information can call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-169392.