VANCOUVER -- Here's how to make the Van Gogh-inspired focaccia featured in our CTV Morning Live cook-off.

Ingredients

For bread:

2 cups (300 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp sugar

1 tsp. instant dry yeast

1 tsp. salt

3/4 cup (180 ml) warm water

1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil

2 tbsp. chopped fresh herbs (such as thyme, rosemary, oregano)

1 garlic clove, chopped

Fleur de sel, to taste

For decorating:

1 package chives

4 oz. pitted Kalamata olives

1 container cherry tomatoes

2 yellow peppers

2 oz. roasted/salted pumpkin seeds

Handful of small basil leaves

Banana peppers

Preparation

1. In a large bowl using a wooden spoon, or in a stand mixer using the dough hook, combine the flour, sugar, yeast and salt. Add the water and combine until a soft ball forms. Knead the dough for two minutes on a lightly floured surface or in the stand mixer bowl until smooth.

2. Form the dough into a ball into a lightly oiled 9x13-inch (23x33-centimetre) rectangular baking dish. Cover with a damp cloth or plastic wrap and let rise in a warm, humid place for 30 minutes or until the dough has doubled in volume.

3. Pour the oil onto the dough. Gently spread the dough to the dimensions of the dish, turning to coat with the oil. Make small cavities using your fingertips. Let rise for 30 minutes.

4. With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 400 F (200 C).

5. In a bowl, combine the herbs and garlic. Sprinkle over the dough. Generously season with fleur de sel and pepper. Decorate the focaccia into design of your choosing.

6. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let rest for five minutes before serving.