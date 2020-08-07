VANCOUVER -- Here's how to make the cherry clafoutis featured on CTV Morning Live's Cook-Off.

The recipe is from Julia Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking.



Ingredients

1 1/4 cup 2 per cent or whole milk

1/3 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

1 tbsp real vanilla extract

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

1/2 cup of cake or all-purpose flour (fluffed, loosely scooped and levelled with a knife)

3 cups pitted black cherries (use sweet cherries in season, otherwise frozen, thawed and drained cherries)

1/3 cup granulated sugar

Powdered sugar for garnish

Equipment

Blender*

7- to 8-cup buttered, heatproof baking dish about 1 1/2 inches deep, such as a big Pyrex pie plate

*If you don't have an electric blender, work the eggs into the flour with a wooden spoon or whisk, gradually beating in the liquids, then straining the batter through a fine sieve.



Directions

Preheat oven to 350F.

Place the first 6 ingredients in a blender in the order in which they are listed. Cover and blend for 1 minute at medium/high speed.

Pour a 1/4-inch layer of batter into the baking dish and place into the oven for 5 to 7 minutes until a film of batter has set in the bottom of the dish. Remove from the oven. Spread the cherries evenly over the batter and sprinkle with 1/3 cup granulated sugar. Pour on the rest of the batter (or up to 3/4-inch below the rim) and smooth the surface with the back of the spoon if needed.

Place back into the oven and bake for about 45 minutes to 1 hour (on the lower end if using convection), checking at 30 minutes and turning the clafoutis around for even baking. The clafoutis is done when it has puffed and browned, and a toothpick or paring knife plunged into its centre comes out clean. Dust the top of the clafoutis with powdered sugar using a sieve just before bringing it to the table. (The clafoutis need not be served hot, but it should still be warm. It will sink down slightly as it cools.)

Feel free to serve with vanilla ice cream or loosely whipped cream.