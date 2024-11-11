New Vancouver eatery sells pizzas for $9.11, in tribute to first responders

Discounts abound at a new eatery in downtown Vancouver that offers pizzas and fry towers at a base price of $9.11, as a tribute to first responders.

Owner Morteza Ebrahimi said police officers, firefighters and paramedics who dine at 911 Pizza – which had its grand opening Saturday at Robson and Richards streets – will receive a special 10 per cent discount in recognition of their “hard work and service.”

Ebrahimi told CTV News he came up with the restaurant’s concept, including pizzas named the “sheriff” and “chief,” after witnessing the way emergency crews responded to a serious accident.

“They are working very fast, very hard,” he said. “I was deeply inspired.”

There are discounts for regular customers as well, including 20 per cent off for people who order at 9:11 a.m. or 9:11 p.m., and 30 per cent off for those who visit on Sept. 11 (9/11) or Nov. 9 (11/9).

Customers who order nine pizzas are given two free, bringing their total to 11, and those whose meal is not prepared “within nine to 11 minutes from ordering” receive a free order of fries, Ebrahimi said.

While many Vancouver restaurants have struggled to remain profitable in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, Ebrahimi said 911 Pizza’s unique offering of “low cost, high quality” meals could help him succeed where others have failed.

He believes his sauce – a homemade, tomato-based concoction that is not the typical marinara – will also be a draw.

“I have 25 years of experience in the food industry, and I made this special sauce myself,” he said. “We got 76 five-star reviews since (our soft launch) three weeks ago.”

The fry towers are another distinctive menu item, served with toppings that range from hot dogs to chicken alfredo, stacked on top of a soda – something Ebrahimi said was inspired by the CN Tower in Toronto.

The owner said beyond first responders, his restaurant is a labour of love to “the people of Canada” at large. If 911 Pizza is successful, Ebrahimi said he’s hoping to branch out with a North American franchise.