VANCOUVER -- Here's the recipe for Jamjar Canteen's baba ghanouj (el raheb) featured on Friday's CTV Morning Live cook-off.

Ingredients

1 eggplant

1 small tomato (vine ripened/Roma)

1/4 green pepper

2 green onions

1 clove of garlic

6 leaves of fresh mint

2 sprigs of parsley

1 tsp salt

Extra virgin olive oil for garnish

Optional 2 Tbsp of pomegranate molasses, pomegranate seeds

Directions

1. Place the eggplant in a baking tray directly over the stove top on the highest setting. You want to burn off the skin so it gets charred. Rotate the sides until the entire eggplant is charred and the eggplant is cooked. No seasoning or oil is required for this process. (Note: This will create a burnt smell in your kitchen so plan on having windows open to minimize the odours)

2. Finely dice the tomato, green pepper and green onions into small cubes and set aside. These can be mixed.

3. Crush the garlic with a muddler or garlic crusher and place in a bowl.

4. Finely chop the mint and parsley and set aside.

5, After the eggplant is cooked and cooled, gently peel off the burnt skin and keep a flake or two just for additional smoky flavour.

6. Add the eggplant to the garlic and gently crush with a spoon. You want to break down the flesh. However, keep a few small chunks.

7. Add the rest of the ingredients, except olive oil, and mix with a spoon until you have a consistent texture.

8. Serve in a bowl and garnish with tomatoes or pomegranate seeds as well as parsley and extra virgin olive oil. Enjoy with pita bread or with some chips as a snack.