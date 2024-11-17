Kamloops man pockets $500K with ‘exciting’ lottery win

VANCOUVER
    Kamloops resident Cory Turner will buy a d new truck and save for retirement with his $500K Lotto Max win. (BCLC)
    Long drives are going to be much smoother for one Kamloops man, who plans on purchasing a shiny new truck with his $500,000 lottery win.

    Cory Turner told the B.C. Lottery Corporation he had to check his online PlayNow account multiple times to confirm he had really nabbed the $500,000 prize.

    The ticket, a LottoMax purchased through the website on Oct. 18, had matched 4/4 Extra numbers.

    “I thought, ‘Did I really win?’ I had to check my PlayNow account a few times,” he told the BCLC.

    Turner said his first priority had been sharing the news with his family, who “were all very excited” to hear of his big win. The second, naturally, had been deciding how the hefty jackpot would be used.

    The first of his winnings went towards a celebratory dinner, while the rest will be funnelled into retirement and the purchasing of a new truck.

    It feels “exciting” to be pocketing such a colossal amount, he told the BCLC.

    The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are approximately one in 33 million, according to lottery officials.

