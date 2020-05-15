Dirty Apron roasted chicken breast with West Coast panzanella salad
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 8:08AM PDT
(Dirty Apron photo)
VANCOUVER -- Here's the recipe for Dirty Apron's roasted chicken breast with West Coast panzanella salad. (Serves four small plates)
Ingredients
Roasted chicken breast
- 2 skin-on, boneless chicken breasts
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
West Coast panzanella salad
- 1/4 cup torn rustic sourdough
- 1/3 cup + 3 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil (divided)
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped (divided)
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp. capers, chopped
- 4 tsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp. chopped Italian parsley
- Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon, plus extra to taste
- 2 tomatoes, cut into small pieces
- 1/3 cup peeled and diced seedless cucumber
- 1/4 cup red bell pepper, seeded, deveined and cut into thin strips
- 1/4 bulb fennel, thinly shaved
- 12 nicoise olives
- 8 basil leaves, torn
- 1/4 cup fennel fronds (optional)
- 1 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese
Directions
Roasted chicken breast
- Preheat oven to 400 F
- Heat oil in an ovenproof frying pan over medium heat.
- Add chicken, skin-side down, and sear for 20 to 30 seconds. Place pan in oven and roast for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F on a meat thermometer.
West Coast panzanella salad
- Preheat oven to 400 F
- In a small bowl, combine torn sourdough, 3 tablespoons oil, half the garlic, salt and pepper, and toss to mix.
- Transfer to a baking sheet and toast in the oven for 5 to 6 minutes, until lightly crispy. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine capers, vinegar, remaining half of the garlic, remaining 1/3 cup oil, parsley and lemon zest and juice and mix well.
- In another bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, fennel, olives, basil, fennel fronds, if using, and cheese. Pour in vinaigrette and toasted sourdough and lightly toss together.
- Season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice.
Assembly
Divide salad among 4 plates. Slice chicken into 1/4-inch thick slices and place them next to the salad.