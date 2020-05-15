VANCOUVER -- Here's the recipe for Dirty Apron's roasted chicken breast with West Coast panzanella salad. (Serves four small plates)

Ingredients

Roasted chicken breast

2 skin-on, boneless chicken breasts

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

West Coast panzanella salad

1/4 cup torn rustic sourdough

1/3 cup + 3 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil (divided)

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped (divided)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp. capers, chopped

4 tsp. red wine vinegar

2 tbsp. chopped Italian parsley

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon, plus extra to taste

2 tomatoes, cut into small pieces

1/3 cup peeled and diced seedless cucumber

1/4 cup red bell pepper, seeded, deveined and cut into thin strips

1/4 bulb fennel, thinly shaved

12 nicoise olives

8 basil leaves, torn

1/4 cup fennel fronds (optional)

1 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

Directions

Roasted chicken breast

Preheat oven to 400 F

Heat oil in an ovenproof frying pan over medium heat.

Add chicken, skin-side down, and sear for 20 to 30 seconds. Place pan in oven and roast for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F on a meat thermometer.

West Coast panzanella salad

Preheat oven to 400 F

In a small bowl, combine torn sourdough, 3 tablespoons oil, half the garlic, salt and pepper, and toss to mix.

Transfer to a baking sheet and toast in the oven for 5 to 6 minutes, until lightly crispy. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, combine capers, vinegar, remaining half of the garlic, remaining 1/3 cup oil, parsley and lemon zest and juice and mix well.

In another bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, fennel, olives, basil, fennel fronds, if using, and cheese. Pour in vinaigrette and toasted sourdough and lightly toss together.

Season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice.

Assembly

Divide salad among 4 plates. Slice chicken into 1/4-inch thick slices and place them next to the salad.