Vikram Vij's lockdown butter chicken
Here's the recipe for Vikram Vij's lockdown butter chicken featured on Friday's CTV Morning Live cook-off.
Adapted from our lamb popsicle sauce, this delicious and comforting butter chicken recipe will have you licking your plate and wanting lockdown to carry on forever!
Serves 3-4 people.
Serve with basmati rice or naan bread.
Ingredients
Chicken:
- 1/4 cup sweet white wine
- 3/4 cup grainy yellow mustard
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 8-10 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Curry sauce:
- 4 cups whipping cream
- 1 Tbsp salt
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp ground cayenne pepper
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup butter
- 3 Tbsp finely chopped garlic
- 1 tsp turmeric
Directions
Chicken: Combine wine, mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add chicken and coat well with the marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate, ideally for 2 to 4 hours.
Curry sauce: In a large bowl, combine cream, salt, paprika, cayenne and lemon juice. Heat the butter in a medium pot on medium heat and sauté garlic until golden. Stir in turmeric and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the cream mixture and cook on low to medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until it is gently boiling.
Finish chicken: Preheat a stove-top cast iron grill or barbeque to high heat – you can use a regular frying pan, but the grill will give the chicken those great grill marks and a delicious flavour. Place chicken on the grill and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side.
To serve: Serve chicken piping hot off the grill or out of the pan. Place two or three thighs on each plate. Pour the cream curry over the meat – be generous!