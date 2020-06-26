VANCOUVER -- Here's the recipe for Vikram Vij's lockdown butter chicken featured on Friday's CTV Morning Live cook-off.



Adapted from our lamb popsicle sauce, this delicious and comforting butter chicken recipe will have you licking your plate and wanting lockdown to carry on forever!

Serves 3-4 people.

Serve with basmati rice or naan bread.

Ingredients

Chicken:

1/4 cup sweet white wine

3/4 cup grainy yellow mustard

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

8-10 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Curry sauce:

4 cups whipping cream

1 Tbsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp ground cayenne pepper

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup butter

3 Tbsp finely chopped garlic

1 tsp turmeric

Directions

Chicken: Combine wine, mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add chicken and coat well with the marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate, ideally for 2 to 4 hours.

Curry sauce: In a large bowl, combine cream, salt, paprika, cayenne and lemon juice. Heat the butter in a medium pot on medium heat and sauté garlic until golden. Stir in turmeric and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the cream mixture and cook on low to medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until it is gently boiling.

Finish chicken: Preheat a stove-top cast iron grill or barbeque to high heat – you can use a regular frying pan, but the grill will give the chicken those great grill marks and a delicious flavour. Place chicken on the grill and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side.

To serve: Serve chicken piping hot off the grill or out of the pan. Place two or three thighs on each plate. Pour the cream curry over the meat – be generous!