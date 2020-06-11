VANCOUVER -- Here's the recipe for the spicy shrimp in coconut cream featured on Friday's CTV Morning Live Cook-Off. It serves four.

Ingredients

1.5 lbs. shrimp peeled & deveined, tails removed

20 ml vegetable oil

480 ml coconut milk

10 ml ground coriander

5 ml ground cumin

7.5 ml paprika

2.5 ml turmeric

2.5 ml cayenne pepper

7.5 ml salt

4 cloves garlic crushed

5 ml fresh grated ginger

15 ml tomato paste

1 red pepper, roasted, peeled, seeded and finely chopped

6-8 fresh basil leaves, chifonade

45 ml chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of 1/2 lime

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Place whole pepper, stem and all on sheet pan and roast for 18-20 minutes until soft and browned slightly. Remove from oven and place pepper in a glass bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let sit covered until cool enough to touch, 20-30 minutes. Gently rub peels off the pepper with your hands, remove core and scrape out seeds. Finely chop pepper, set aside.

Heat oil over medium heat, add the garlic and ginger, sauté two minutes; add the cumin, coriander, paprika, tumeric and cayenne pepper, stir until fragrant. Mix in the tomato paste, chopped red pepper, and coconut milk. Let simmer on medium low for eight to 10 minutes, add the shrimp and cook until they turn opaque, five to seven minutes. Squeeze lime juice over the prawns, stir in the fresh cilantro, basil and salt. Serve with jasmnine rice.