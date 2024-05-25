Langley RCMP seek witnesses to hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Mounties in Langley are asking the public for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the township earlier this week.

Officers were called to the scene on 272 Street near 46 Avenue around 10:50 p.m. on Monday night, Langley RCMP said in a news release Friday.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old Alberta man suffering from "significant, but non-life-threatening, leg injuries," police said.

"Investigation has determined the injured man had been walking along the east side of 272 Street when a vehicle travelling northbound struck him from behind, knocking him into a nearby parked car," the RCMP release reads.

The vehicle did not stop after striking the man, who was taken to hospital, police said.

Mounties described the suspect vehicle as "a light-coloured silver or grey car" that would likely have noticeable damage to its front passenger side.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video from the area is asked to contact Langley RCMP.