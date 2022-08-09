Keremeos Creek wildfire grows to 68 sq. km as crews fight fire with fire

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has now scorched 6,838 hectares, according to the latest estimate from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

But officials say the latest jump in size is not overly concerning, and was actually anticipated because of the number of controlled burns crews have been conducting to remove highly flammable grass and underbrush that could otherwise fuel the wildfire’s growth in unpredictable ways.

“The fire crested the hill over Olalla and it was just going to be a matter of time until those materials rolled and slumped down and then compromised people’s properties there,” said Bryan Zandberg, a fire information officer.

Before crews can use drip torches to ignite the debris and material they wish to burn, they first dig trenches around the area and hose down any trees and large bushes they wish to protect.

Then they ignite a line of fire, monitor it closely and put it out if it goes off the planned course.

Although crews have made good progress protecting property, Highway 3A remains closed.

But Highway 3 is open, which businesses on the route say has been confusing for tourists.

“It is open. And there’s a lot of vineyards and businesses that are affected right now by the fire that really shouldn’t be,” said Richard Nurse, who works at a store on the route.

He’s in the process of planning a music festival called Sasquatch that’s scheduled to take place in early September, with plans to host about 500 music fans.

The festival site is about 15 kilometres from where the fire is burning but would-be concert-goers from outside the area don’t know that.

“Our ticket sales have dwindled,” said Nurse. “It went from emails that were questions about camping and can we do this and that, to where’s the fire? What are the conditions?”

With the progress crews have been making, he hopes Highway 3A will reopen soon, which would help eliminate the confusion.

Residents from the evacuated town of Olalla are also anxious to return home and their are hints they may not have to wait much longer.

“People should definitely stay tuned to the Regional District of Okanaagan-Similkameen website. They’re going to be the first point of information for that,” said Zandberg. “But there are definitely talks about how and when and how soon we can do that. So, we’re getting closer. We’re getting there.”