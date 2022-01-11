Keep pets on leash in icy conditions, North Shore Rescue warns
As Metro Vancouver is hit by another rainstorm, North Shore Rescue is urging dog owners to keep their pets under control on trails and near streams.
The outdoors are particularly dangerous under these current conditions.
“The snow on the ground with water on it, just makes an ice sheet,” said NSR search manager Peter Haigh. “You can’t get good footing and even a dog can’t get good footing".
Of course, dogs love going out for walks and can get excited easily. They will happily run off chasing birds or other dogs, and that’s when they can get into trouble.
“Even in a small creek they can go through the ice and get trapped,” warned Haigh.
Even worse, if a dog slips off a cliff and gets stuck on a ledge. When that happens, owners often risk their own lives to rescue the pup.
“And then it’s the people that end up needing rescuing,” said Haigh.
The B.C. government does not fund dog rescues, and it’s often dog owners that end up paying.
Helicopters are frequently needed, so bills can be enormous.
Haigh advised keeping your pet on a leash and close to you at all times under these icy conditions.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec to impose 'significant' financial penalty against people who refuse to get vaccinated
Quebec Premier François Legault announced the province will apply a 'significant' financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons.
RCMP commissioner breached duty with slow response to watchdog report, judge rules
A federal judge says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki flouted the law by failing to respond promptly to a watchdog report about alleged spying on anti-oil protesters.
Possible legal consequences begin for Sunwing passengers after feds spot 12 alleged infractions
Health Canada confirmed it has sent notices of infractions to Quebec’s top prosecutor over some of the passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight to Cancun on Dec. 30.
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals dealing with staffing shortages
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals and long-term care homes facing staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
Risk of severe outcomes higher in kids hospitalized for COVID-19 than other viruses: study
A small, but not insignificant number of children who seek emergency department care and are diagnosed with COVID-19 infection, experience severe outcomes, according to a new Canadian-led study that builds on previous research examining how the SARS-CoV-2 virus affects children.
China, Philippines halt Canadian beef imports after discovery of 'atypical' BSE case
China has suspended imports of Canadian beef following the discovery of an atypical case of BSE, or mad cow disease, on an Alberta farm last month.
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron to 'get it over with'
Despite many health care professionals' warnings, there are some who are talking about catching Omicron to 'get it over with,' and idea one doctor calls 'playing with dynamite.'
Ontario reports 3,220 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 477 ICU admissions
Ontario reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy raises sanctions on Russia in conversation with Trudeau
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the West must be ready to impose further sanctions against Russia for its military buildup on his country's eastern border.
Vancouver Island
-
Residents jumped from balcony to escape Victoria apartment fire
Two people are safe after jumping from their second-floor balcony to escape an apartment fire in Victoria on Tuesday. The blaze at 1180 Fort Street started around 7 a.m. and affected multiple suites in the rental building.
-
UVic law professor helps bring $3M fine to Keurig Canada for false environmental claims
A professor at the University of Victoria is partly responsible for a multimillion-dollar fine handed to Keurig Canada over false claims about the recyclability of its products.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations in the province.
Calgary
-
Alberta not considering non-compliance vaccine tax like Quebec: Premier's office
After Quebec announced it would soon charge unvaccinated individuals with a financial penalty, Alberta has no plans to do the same.
-
Calgary's vaccine passport bylaw altered, no more exemption for youth sports
Calgary councillors have voted in favour of proposed changes to the city's vaccine passport bylaw, including one that will see youth sports no longer exempt.
-
Calgary mayor responds after dozens protest in front of her home
Nearly 50 people gathered in front of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's home on Sunday, calling her a fake mayor and denouncing the city's vaccination policy.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not considering non-compliance vaccine tax like Quebec: Premier's office
After Quebec announced it would soon charge unvaccinated individuals with a financial penalty, Alberta has no plans to do the same.
-
'We're going to start to win': Oilers' GM holding steady with shaky squad
Edmonton Oilers fans who were hoping for a major shakeup of the struggling team were disappointed on Tuesday.
-
Alberta's new camping reservation system opens today. Here's what you need to know
Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Albertans can book regular camping sites for the next three months.
Toronto
-
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals dealing with staffing shortages
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals and long-term care homes facing staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
-
Ontario reports 3,220 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 477 ICU admissions
Ontario reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.
-
Union leader says members feel 'disrespected' as Ford government announces return to in-person learning
A union representing thousands of elementary school teachers is slamming the Doug Ford government for announcing a return to in-person learning without taking the steps to ensure that classrooms will be safe.
Montreal
-
Quebec to impose 'significant' financial penalty against people who refuse to get vaccinated
Quebec Premier François Legault announced the province will apply a 'significant' financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons.
-
Quebec reports sharp rise of 62 new COVID-19 deaths; total surpasses 12,000
Quebec reported Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 188 in the past 24 hours and 62 more people have died due to the disease.
-
Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda resigns, admitting 'erosion' of public opinion
Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's top public health official for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, resigned Monday in a letter citing recent criticism 'on the credibility of our opinions.' Many were quick to blame Premier Legault instead.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 increases by 40 on Tuesday
COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a jump, hitting a pandemic high in the province, with more than 410 Manitobans in hospital with the virus.
-
Report recommends sale of John Blumberg Golf Course
Golfers could soon play their final round in the RM of Headingley. A new City of Winnipeg report is recommending the sale of John Blumberg Golf Course for $13.7 million to allow for redevelopment.
-
Quebec to impose 'significant' financial penalty against people who refuse to get vaccinated
Quebec Premier François Legault announced the province will apply a 'significant' financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons.
Saskatoon
-
'The air just feels different': Sask. sees reprieve from fierce winter weather
After weeks of temperatures reaching as low as -40 C, Saskatchewan will see a reprieve this week.
-
Saskatoon boy with brain tumour meets his superhero, The Rock
A Saskatoon boy diagnosed with a rare pediatric brain tumour has met his hero - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
-
61K Saskatoon area residents could soon be infected with COVID-19, model predicts
An estimated 24,014 Saskatoon area residents are infected with COVID-19 - a number that could soon grow, according to a federal agency's model.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 1,027 new COVID-19 cases
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising active cases to a record-setting 8,229.
-
Second complainant takes stand in sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor
On the second day of Sylvester Ukabam’s sexual assault trial, a second complainant took the stand with three sexual assault allegations against the former doctor.
-
Public invited to give feedback on future of Brandt Centre
Regina residents are invited to complete an online survey on the future of the Brandt Centre.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia woman who killed her daughter granted more freedoms
The Parole Board of Canada has recently granted Penny Boudreau some more freedoms.
-
'This provides a stark picture': N.B. projects COVID-19 hospitalizations, case counts for future
An epidemiologist in New Brunswick says, at the peak of the Omicron wave, over 5,000 new cases will be reported daily if further precautions aren’t taken.
-
N.B. reports one additional death related to COVID-19, 88 in hospital as of Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported another death related to COVID-19, involving a person aged 90 and over in the Moncton region (Zone 1).
London
-
LHSC sets record with 107 COVID-19 inpatients as 260 cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 260 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the London Health Sciences Centre reports it is caring for more than 100 patients with the illness - a new record.
-
Highway 401 rollover nets police drugs, cash
A single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 401 near Mill Road in Southwold has led to multiple charges for the driver.
-
Betty White's ancestors traced back to Wingham, Ont.
She was beloved by millions around the world for her humour and kindness, so when Betty White died on New Year’s Eve, the world mourned. Her death also got fans looking into her history, where they found a connection to Huron County.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash closes Highway 11 near Kirkland Lake: OPP
A crash involving two commercial vehicles has closed Highway 11 in northern Ontario Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Two northern traffic stops yield $50K in drugs
Two separate traffic stops in northern Ontario over the last two days have resulted in $50K in drugs being seized and four people charged.
-
Ontario changes G road test rules and here's what you need to know
The Ontario government is temporarily removing elements of the G road test in order to increase the number of appointments that can be made each day.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 100 in Waterloo Region, 60 active outbreaks
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, more than 100 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.
-
Ontario reports 3,220 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 477 ICU admissions
Ontario reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.
-
29K vaccine appointments available in Waterloo Region; residents urged to book earlier if possible
The head of Waterloo Region’s vaccine task force made an urgent plea Tuesday morning for residents to book their third dose appointment earlier if they have one later in the month in a push to battle the latest Omicron-driven wave.