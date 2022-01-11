Keep pets on leash in icy conditions, North Shore Rescue warns

VANCOUVER -

As Metro Vancouver is hit by another rainstorm, North Shore Rescue is urging dog owners to keep their pets under control on trails and near streams.

The outdoors are particularly dangerous under these current conditions.

“The snow on the ground with water on it, just makes an ice sheet,” said NSR search manager Peter Haigh. “You can’t get good footing and even a dog can’t get good footing".

Of course, dogs love going out for walks and can get excited easily. They will happily run off chasing birds or other dogs, and that’s when they can get into trouble.

“Even in a small creek they can go through the ice and get trapped,” warned Haigh.

Even worse, if a dog slips off a cliff and gets stuck on a ledge. When that happens, owners often risk their own lives to rescue the pup.

“And then it’s the people that end up needing rescuing,” said Haigh.

The B.C. government does not fund dog rescues, and it’s often dog owners that end up paying.

Helicopters are frequently needed, so bills can be enormous.

Haigh advised keeping your pet on a leash and close to you at all times under these icy conditions.