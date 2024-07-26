Vancouver Island wildfire expected to grow until rain, cooler temperatures arrive

Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.

The Old Man Lake fire in the Sooke Potholes Regional Park had burned 1.7 square kilometres of dense, mountainous terrain on southern Vancouver Island by Friday afternoon.

The fire, which is believed to be human-caused, was discovered Monday and has grown steadily through the week as ground crews and aircraft doused the flames near the Sooke Lake Reservoir, a crucial water supply for the Greater Victoria region.

"Incremental fire growth is still expected as the fire moves through steep terrain that is challenging to safely access by our crews," spokesperson Kimberly Kelly with the B.C. Wildfire Service's Coastal Fire Centre said in an interview Friday. "Falling rocks and debris pose significant risk when that organic matter burns away from the steep slopes."

The fire has forced the closure of regional parks and trails in the area, however officials say the fire continues to burn away from structures and the community of Sooke, located approximately nine kilometres south.

"Crews and aviation resources are actioning the flanks closest to community and the CRD watershed," Kelly said. "Rain is predicted Sunday through Wednesday, which is positive."

Firefighting aircraft have been using nearby Shawnigan Lake to refill their water holds, prompting the wildfire service to warn boaters to keep their distance from planes and helicopters as they descend.

"All boaters are required to dock immediately if aircraft are operating on the lake as any obstruction to approach, filling and departures will cause the mission to be aborted," the wildfire service said in a statement.

Three aircraft and five ground-attack crews were working the fire area Friday, along with a dedicated watershed-protection fire crew and two tree-fallers who were clearing potentially dangerous trees from the fire's path, according to the wildfire service spokesperson.

The Old Man Lake fire was one of 217 wildfires classified as out of control in B.C. on Friday as more than 400 wildfires continue to burn across the province.