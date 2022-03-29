'It’s pretty euphoric': Abbotsford school reopens after historic November floods

It was the hardest hit school in the Abbotsford School District. And Tuesday, it finally reopened its doors to students.

About four-and-a-half months after catastrophic flooding, Upper Sumas Elementary welcomed back its roughly 170 students Tuesday.

"It is good to be back. It feels like we’re back in our home," said kindergarten teacher Sara Epp whose two children also attend the school.

"It’s pretty euphoric," said principal Abby Chan of the mood in the school.

"They (the students) are noticing all the things they remember, the things that are different," he said.

There are new floors and new paint in the school, parts of which were built more than 100 years ago.

There is also a renewed sense of community.

"I think it has come full circle and we’re stronger together because of it," said parent Justine Martell who is also the president of the school’s parent advisory committee.

Last November, floods did more than $1.6 million dollars in damage to the school.

Chan described it as "sheer devastation."

"Refrigerators floating around. All sorts of paper and desks all over the place. Mud, tons of mud everywhere into the gym. It just looked like a time bomb had gone off," Chan said.

Initially, there was no place for classes to continue.

"In the first weeks we had no home," recalled Chan.

"Teachers got together with kids at parks. We phoned day and night from eight in the morning until nine at night just keeping in contact with families, just making sure everyone was okay."

The district found the students and staff a new space in a former Abbotsford school as repair crews worked to restore Upper Sumas Elementary.

"It feels really good. We’re really excited," an emotional Martell said of the reopening.

She and another parent had decorated parts of the building with balloons and "welcome back" signs.

The extra effort did not go unnoticed by students like 10-year-old Jordyn Epp who commented on the decorations welcoming children back.

"It was really nice because we haven’t been here in so long," she said.

"I missed school," said Gage Martell when asked what he thought of the reopening.

Eight-year-old Jared Epp was also glad to be back.

"I just miss the higher hoops at this gym," he said.

Justine Martell said the school is like a second home to many and that some of the teachers have worked there for decades.

"The teachers gave up half of their spring break of their own time to get back here and get ready," she said.

Meanwhile, Epp says it’s a relief to be back at Upper Sumas.

"We have a big playground. We have our classrooms. We have areas to go to …and a library," she said of the return.