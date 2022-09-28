Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed reach settlement in complaint against Vancouver police

A settlement has been reached in a human rights complaint filed by an Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were handcuffed by police during a 2019 incident at a Vancouver bank.

The settlement, announced Wednesday, includes damages, a community investment and a "two-year collaborative policy-making process to fight systemic racism."

Maxwell Johnson filed a B.C. Human Rights Tribunal complaint against the Vancouver Police Board in 2019 over racial profiling and wrongful detention.

In December of that year, Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter went to open a bank account at the BMO on Burrard Street. However, after suspecting them of fraud, a BMO employee called 911.

Two police officers responded to the incident and placed the pair in handcuffs. They were eventually released and the bank later apologized.

"Today is an incredible victory against systemic racism," said Marilyn Slett, Chief Councillor of the Heiltsuk Nation, in a news release.

"We all owe a debt of gratitude to Max and his granddaughter for their tireless pursuit of justice. As a nation, we will work hard with our partners to implement the many initiatives in this agreement, and make sure this kind of incident never happens again."

As part of the agreement, the Vancouver Police Board admitted the conduct of officers discriminated against the Johnson and his granddaughter based on their Indigenous identities.

"The board recognizes the significance of the settlement we have reached with Mr. Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter," a statement from the police board said.

"We are looking forward to this opportunity to work in partnership with the groups involved by reviewing and improving a range of culturally sensitive and relevant practices and policies, in particular those focused on Indigenous people … It is our sincere goal to create a more meaningful relationship with Indigenous communities, and we believe the terms of this settlement will go a long way in furthering this goal."

The agreement included confidential damages awarded to Johnson and his family. As well, $100,000 will be give to Heiltsuk First Nation's restorative justice department.

The police board is also tasked with creating a position for an anti-Indigenous-racism officer.

