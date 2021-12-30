'Ice jams' along B.C. river lead to risk of flooding, evacuation alerts for multiple properties

Multiple properties in the Interior's Okanagan-Similkameen region are under evacuation alert over the threat of flooding from ice jams along the river.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alerts Wednesday evening for five properties along the Similkameen River.

The district said the alerts were "due to the threat of flooding as a result of ice jams on the Similkameen River, and because of the potential danger to life, health, and property damage."

Photos shared by the district show large chunks of ice on the river.

"During an ice jam, water levels can rise over minutes or hours," the district's website says. "Ice jams can also release suddenly, sending fast-flowing water and ice downstream. An ice jam release can cause water levels to decrease quickly near the ice jam but rise downstream."

The alerts came as much of B.C. faced extreme cold, Artic outflow and snowfall warnings. While few weather alerts remained Thursday, earlier in the week, nearly the entire province was under some sort of winter-weather warning.

In Princeton Thursday, Environment Canada's forecast suggests it won't get warmer than -16 C and temperatures could dip as low as -23 C. Below-freezing temperatures and snow are expected for the next week.

The properties included in the alert are near Princeton and Keremeos:

1260 Highway 3

1264 Highway 3

1306 Highway 3

3455 Highway 3

3491 Highway 3

Those under evacuation alert should prepare themselves for a possible evacuation order by packing essential items and getting ready to leave if necessary.

More details on the evacuation alerts are available on the RDOS website.