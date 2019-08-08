The sister of Leonard Dyck, the UBC lecturer found dead in northern B.C. last month, is relieved two bodies believed to be the Port Alberni teenagers charged with his murder have been located in the woods of northern Manitoba.

In a statement to CTV News, Doris Fleck said, "I was sobbing when I heard the news that the RCMP are confident they have found the bodies of the two killers."

"It is a relief," she said. "At the same time, it has been such a needless loss of life. We cannot change what happened but we can remember Len for his dry sense of humor, his generosity and love. Len and I were close from a young age. He taught me so much about music, literature, art and science. He cared deeply about his family, his friends and his work. He brought joy to so many people and it is these memories that will last."

The Dyck family has started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $12,000.

On Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP announced that they had found two bodies near the Nelson River in northern Manitoba, which they believe to be Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18.

The two teens have been charged with Dyck's murder. They are also suspects in the murders of Australian tourist Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese. All three were killed in northern B.C. in July.