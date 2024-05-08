Man charged with driving car into Burrard Inlet for alleged streaming stunt

Weeks after someone drove a car into B.C.'s Burrard Inlet – in an apparent stunt that was live-streamed online – a man has been criminally charged.

Court records show one count of mischief under $5,000 has been approved against Jawad Mazen Fawwaz.

The incident happened at the Rocky Point boat launch in Port Moody on the night of March 4.

The driver involved was allegedly paid to plunge his car into the water, according to the Port Moody Police Department, and the stream was shared by an online personality with more than a million followers on the Kick platform.

Officers were notified about the stunt around 10 p.m. that night, and said the vehicle was already "fully submerged" in the ocean by the time they arrived at the boat launch.

Authorities said a suspect was found and briefly detained at the scene before being released.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk