How to Achieve Your Financial Goals in 2022

VANCOUVER -

Every year Canadians aim to save more money and pay off debt as some of their resolutions.

However, these resolutions are often not fulfilled by year end. Taz Rajan, community engagement partner at Bromwich and Smith, shared that this is not so much a money issue, but a mindset issue.

It can be helpful to try tying goals to an identity. For example, if you're wanting to pay down debt, the identity can be to become an excellent money manager.

This mindset shift can be a powerful way to start making permanent changes.

When striving toward any goals it is important to remember that it takes baby steps. People should focus on the process of achieving goals and building a system to set themselves up for success.

Bromwich and Smith has a website with helpful resources such as a budget calculator and debt calculator, as well as a new partnership with CacheFlo.

CacheFlo provides behavioural-finance and cash-flow training. Its courses are very interactive and can help provide a system for implementing budgeting strategies that are easy to put into action.

Rajan shared that for those struggling with overwhelming debt they should know that they are not alone.

Bromwich and Smith offers free and confidential debt relief consultation, with no obligation.

Check out the full video from CTV News Vancouver at Noon to learn more.