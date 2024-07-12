VANCOUVER
    • Homicide team takes over investigation of Surrey shooting after victim dies from injuries

    The Home Depot parking lot was behind police tape Friday, with officers from both the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service on scene. (CTV News) The Home Depot parking lot was behind police tape Friday, with officers from both the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service on scene. (CTV News)
    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of a shooting that happened in Surrey last week after the victim died of his injuries.

    Surrey RCMP shared an update on the July 5 shooting Friday morning, saying the victim's serious injuries ended up being fatal. 

    The shooting was reported at about 5:30 a.m. outside the Home Depot near Scott Road and 72 Avenue.

    Police say the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot and rushed to hospital.

    Investigators said at the time they believe the incident was targeted and isolated, but said last week they were still looking into police links with gang affiliation. 

