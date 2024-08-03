Comox Valley RCMP appeal for information nearly 2 months after alleged assault

Police in the Comox Valley are asking the public for help furthering an assault investigation that began almost two months ago.

The alleged assault took place on Huband Road in Courtenay on June 15 and was reported to Comox Valley RCMP the following day, the detachment said in a news release Saturday.

According to police, the victim reported that she was closing her gate around 10:30 p.m. when "a man grabbed onto her arm."

"She said that she struck him in the head and then ran into her residence," the news release reads.

Police did not explain why they opted not to publicize the incident when it happened, nor why they decided to do so on Saturday, seven weeks after it occurred.

"We are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding this incident," said Const. Monika Terragni, in the news release.

"Our primary goal is to gather all available information to ensure a thorough and accurate investigation."

Police said the victim described the man who grabbed her s having a scruffy beard and an average build. He appeared to be in his 40s, standing between 5'8" and 5'9" tall, police said, adding that he was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and quote file number 2024-8986.

"Even small details or seemingly insignificant information can make a difference in this investigation," police said.