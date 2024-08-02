VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 3 boats, 2 Sea-Doos worth more than $260K stolen from B.C. resort: RCMP

    Mounties in the Okanagan are investigating after five watercraft were stolen from a local resort last month.

    West Kelowna RCMP said three boats and two Sea-Doos — with a total value of more than $260,000 — were stolen from Okanagan Lake Resort sometime between July 17 and 26.

    "It is believed they were all stolen by the same individual or group of individuals," Mounties said in a news release Friday.

    The three boats are described as the following:

    • 2014 Stingray, 212SC, primarily a red hull with white interior and sitting on a 2014 EZ Loader black boat trailer;
    • 2011 black and white Campion Svfara SV3 that was on a 2007 black ShoreLand'r boat trailer;
    • And a 2014 Sanger Indmar 60, green and black, that was sitting on a 2014 VM Pro black trailer.

    Mounties describe the two stolen Sea-Doos as the following:

    • 2014 Supercharged Rotax Wakepro 215 (4) Sea-Doo, black and white in colour;
    • And a black and white 2014 GT 1130 Sea-Doo.

    Both of the Sea-Doos were on the same trailer — described as a 2012 Triton boat trailer.

    Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call investigators at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2024-43238. Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can do so through Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

