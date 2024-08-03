Contraband worth almost $850K to inmates seized at B.C. prison, officials say

The Correctional Service of Canada says it seized contraband and unauthorized items worth nearly $850,000 at a medium-security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley last week.

The seizure occurred at Mountain Institution in Agassiz on July 26, according to a news release issued by the CSC earlier this week.

The federal agency said "a package containing contraband and unauthorized items" was found and seized "on the perimeter" of the prison.

"The items seized included crystal methamphetamine, THC, steroids, tobacco, nicotine patches, and cell phones and accessories," the CSC said. "The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $847,000."

Authorities estimate "institutional value" based on multiple factors, but it generally reflects the fact that contraband items have a greater monetary value inside a prison than they do on the street.

Values vary by institution and security level, according to the CSC.

Police have been notified of the recent seizure at Mountain Institution, which is under investigation, the agency said.

"CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone," the news release reads.

"CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions."

Among the tools used to prevent drugs from entering federal prisons are "ion scanners" and drug detecting dogs, which search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The correctional service has also set up an anonymous telephone tip line for all federal institutions at 866-780-3784.