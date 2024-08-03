After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior

After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.

The district issued a new evacuation alert covering 54 addressed properties in the Botanie Valley area southwest of the blaze, which has been one of the most destructive in the province in terms of structures damaged so far this year.

The expanded evacuation alert comes as the B.C. Wildfire Service notes "significantly" increased fire behaviour on the Shetland Creek blaze's southwestern flank.

In a video update shared Friday evening, BCWS deputy incident commander Dimitri Vaisius said favourable weather conditions helped firefighters earlier in the week, but hot, dry conditions over the long weekend could worsen the situation.

"People got pretty used to seeing less fire activity, especially from Highway 1," Vaisius said.

"So, it appeared that there was a big downturn. It appeared that things were going well. That's still the case along the east side, but I really want to emphasize that we have a lot of summer ahead of us. This fire is waking back up right now."

Discovered on July 12, the Shetland Creek wildfire quickly grew to threaten communities along Highway 1 between Ashcroft and Spences Bridge.

The blaze destroyed roughly half a dozen homes and 20 other buildings in the off-grid community of Venables Valley, but calmed down enough this week that some evacuees were able to return to get a look at the devastation.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Shetland Creek fire was estimated at more than 250 square kilometres. There were 214 personnel, including 165 firefighters, responding to the blaze, according to the BCWS.

As of Saturday evening, there were 327 active wildfires burning in the province, with 13 of those sparked in the last 24 hours.

In its daily situation report, the wildfire service said the hot temperatures would impact fire conditions Saturday and Sunday, along with dry air and increasing winds. It warned of possible dry lightning and strong winds in the southern third of B.C.

It also said smoke from wildfires burning in the U.S. is expected to enter B.C. over the weekend.

“B.C. residents are advised to exercise an abundance of caution while traveling and recreating this weekend,” the BCWS wrote Saturday. “Wildfire crews will be busy responding to potential new fire starts as well as managing existing fires across the province. We urge B.C. residents to play their part by being aware and prepared should nearby conditions change.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro and Kaija Jussinoja