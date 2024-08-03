13 more heat records broken in B.C. Friday

Just over a dozen more heat records fell in B.C. Friday as heat warnings are expected to remain in place in much of the province through the long weekend.

The warmest record-breaking temperature in B.C. was in Lytton, where the mercury rose to 40.3 C, surpassing the previous Aug. 2 high in the community of 38.6 C, which happened in 2014.

Meanwhile, it was the warmest Aug. 2 in Creston in more than a century, where the temperature reached 37.5 C, breaking the old record from 1922 of 36.1 C.

Friday’s 13 daily maximum temperature records come after six were broken on Thursday.

Environment Canada renewed heat warnings for 22 regions Saturday morning, saying a strong ridge of high pressure will bring an “extended period” of hot weather, cooling down by the end of the weekend. The alert says temperatures could climb again next week in some areas.

The warnings cover areas including eastern Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and Whistler, the Kootenays, the Okanagan Valley, south and north Thompson, inland sections of the central and north coast, and south Cariboo.

In its daily situation report, the BC Wildfire Service said the hot temperatures will impact fire conditions Saturday and Sunday, along with dry air and increasing winds. It warned of possible dry lightning and strong winds in the southern third of B.C.

It also said smoke from wildfires burning in the U.S. is expected to enter B.C. over the weekend.

“B.C. residents are advised to exercise an abundance of caution while traveling and recreating this weekend,” the BCWS wrote Saturday. “Wildfire crews will be busy responding to potential new fire starts as well as managing existing fires across the province. We urge B.C. residents to play their part by being aware and prepared should nearby conditions change.”

Campfires are banned in the southern half of the province.

Environment Canada’s full list of 13 records broken, and one tied, on Friday follows below:

Blue River: New record of 35.8 C, Old record of 33.9 C set in 1974

Castlegar: New record of 39.1 C, Old record of 38.9 C set in 1951

Clearwater: New record of 36.8 C, Old record of 36.0 C set in 2009

Clinton: Tied record of 32.8 C set in 2009

Cranbrook: New record of 37.2 C, Old record of 35.6 C set in 1965

Creston: New record of 37.5 C, Old record of 36.1 C set in 1922

Lytton: New record of 40.3 C, Old record of 38.6 C set in 2014

Powell River: New record of 29.9 C, Old record of 29.0 C set in 2017

Princeton: New record of 37.4 C, Old record of 37.2 C set in 1968

Puntzi Mountain: New record of 33.9 C, Old record of 32.2 C set in 1974

Sparwood: New record of 34.6 C, Old record of 32.8 C set in 1994

Tatlayoko Lake: New record of 33.5 C, Old record of 33.4 C set in 2009

Trail: New record of 39.5 C, Old record of 38.5 C set in 2015

Vernon: New record of 36.3 C, Old record of 35.9 C set in 2009

The federal weather agency notes that its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial data. It says the records are “derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record.”