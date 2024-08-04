IIO called in after man dies during Downtown Eastside arrest

VANCOUVER
    East Hastings Street signage is seen in this file photo from April 2018.
    A man died after being arrested on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Friday, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

    At around 5:20 p.m. Friday, officers were flagged down because there was “male causing a disturbance” on East Hastings between Columbia and Carrall streets, the IIO said.

    “The man was taken into custody by police, and shortly after went into medical distress,” a statement released Saturday said, adding that despite the efforts of first responders “the man was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.”

    The IIO is appealing for witnesses to and video of the arrest.

    “Initial investigative steps will focus on what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death,” the statement from the IIO said.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 1-855-446-8477.

