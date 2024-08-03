VANCOUVER
    • Getaway car found, but suspect who lit shopkeeper on fire still at large: Surrey RCMP

    Mounties in Surrey say they have found the stolen car he fled in, but the man who allegedly lit a shopkeeper on fire Friday remains at large.

    In an update Saturday afternoon, the Surrey RCMP said the public helped police recover a white Mini Cooper the suspect stole and drove away in after the terrifying attack at a currency exchange in Whalley.

    The suspect, described by police as a young man, has not been apprehended.

    Police also confirmed the assailant threw accelerant at the victim and lit him on fire, having previously only publicly stated that a serious assault occurred and that the victim was severely injured.

    While the shopkeeper suffered serious burns, police say he remains in hospital and is recovering.

    The Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is leading the investigation and says it is still figuring out the motive for the attack.

    “We thank the public for their assistance in recovering the stolen vehicle and ask that you continue to be on the lookout for the suspect who is still at large,” said Insp. Ian MacLellan, officer in charge of the Major Crime Section, in the release.

    “Our priority is to locate the suspect and take him into custody as soon as possible. We will continue to update you on our progress.”

    Those with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the assault itself are asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. However, anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach him and to call 911.

    Police say the suspect is around 25 to 30 years old, has a moustache, and was last seen wearing black pants, a grey and black hoodie and a green baseball cap with “Cariboo” written on it.

