Small earthquake felt in B.C.'s Okanagan

A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The federal earthquakes agency says the 2.6-magnitude quake hit 12 kilometres southeast of the city at 4:51 p.m.

The shaking was “lightly felt” in Penticton, Kelowna, Okanagan Falls and Kaleden, Earthquakes Canada says.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” the agency wrote online.

Okanagan Falls resident Ryan Curtis told Castanet said he felt the earthquake, and that his house shook.

"It was really crazy. I thought 'Sonic boom?' Thinking like it was a meteor shower coming in because it just hit so quickly. There was no build-up," he said.

"When I went out, all the neighbours came out looking at you like, 'What the hell was that?'”