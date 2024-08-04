Surrey firefighters called to 350 brush fires in 3 months: city

Firefighters in Surrey responded to more than 350 brush and grass fires in a three month period, according to the city, which says most of these blazes were human caused.

The city cited the high number of fires reported between May 1 and July 31 when announcing Saturday that bylaw enforcement will be stepped up.

“We are in dry season and the risk of fire is greatly increased,” said Mayor Brenda Locke, in a statement. “Dry and hot weather patterns are forecast to continue into the foreseeable future, and I urge residents to follow the rules in place and do their part.”

Campfires and fireworks are not permitted in the city and smoking is not allowed in parks. People who do smoke are urged to dispose of their materials properly and not to toss lit cigarettes out of car windows or drop them on the ground. The statement from the city is also reminding people not to leave barbecues unattended.

Fines for violating the city bylaw can cost up to $5,000 for those who use fireworks and up to $2,000 for campfires. The city asks residents and visitors who see bylawsbeing broken to report by calling 604-591-4370 or emailing bylawcomplaint@surrey.ca.