Surrey firefighters called to 350 brush fires in 3 months: city
Firefighters in Surrey responded to more than 350 brush and grass fires in a three month period, according to the city, which says most of these blazes were human caused.
The city cited the high number of fires reported between May 1 and July 31 when announcing Saturday that bylaw enforcement will be stepped up.
“We are in dry season and the risk of fire is greatly increased,” said Mayor Brenda Locke, in a statement. “Dry and hot weather patterns are forecast to continue into the foreseeable future, and I urge residents to follow the rules in place and do their part.”
Campfires and fireworks are not permitted in the city and smoking is not allowed in parks. People who do smoke are urged to dispose of their materials properly and not to toss lit cigarettes out of car windows or drop them on the ground. The statement from the city is also reminding people not to leave barbecues unattended.
Fines for violating the city bylaw can cost up to $5,000 for those who use fireworks and up to $2,000 for campfires. The city asks residents and visitors who see bylawsbeing broken to report by calling 604-591-4370 or emailing bylawcomplaint@surrey.ca.
Calgary man dies helping fight fire northeast of Jasper from falling tree
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
'A moral issue': Canadian funeral directors warn of unauthorized obituaries
Funeral directors across the country are warning grieving families about a trend of third-party websites republishing obituaries for profit.
5-year-old killed and a second child injured after a bounce house goes airborne during Maryland baseball game
A 5-year-old boy died and another child was injured when a bounce house they were inside went airborne during a baseball game in Maryland on Friday night, authorities said.
Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an airfield
Ukraine has sunk a Russian submarine and hit a Russian airfield in the past 24 hours, in line with a surge of long-range attacks against Russian targets, officials said. Russia said Ukrainian drones also hit an apartment building, killing one person.
'It's not about you' and other wedding advice experts want a couple's loved ones to understand
Whether you are the couple, their parents, relatives, close friends or guests, here is what experts want you to know to ensure a successful wedding.
Lawyers for Coutts border blockade defendants say Crown overreached with conspiracy to murder charges
Both defence lawyers in the Coutts border blockade trial said they believe the Crown overcharged and a legal expert agrees with them.
Alta. surgeon performs Canada's first robot-assisted kidney transplant
A surgeon in Alberta has performed Canada's first robot-assisted kidney transplant. For one family, this means not only more time together, but a match that lasts a lifetime.
Foreign citizens urged to leave Lebanon 'as soon as possible' as regional tensions spike
The U.S., U.K. and France are among several countries urging their citizens to leave Lebanon as heightened tensions in the region spark fears of a widening Middle East conflict.
Sanford takes home bronze in Olympic men's 63.5-kilogram boxing
Canada's Wyatt Sanford has taken home a bronze medal in Olympic men's boxing after falling to France's Sofiane Oumiha in the semifinals of the 63.5-kilogram category.
Comox Valley RCMP appeal for information nearly 2 months after alleged assault
Police in the Comox Valley are asking the public for help furthering an assault investigation that began almost two months ago.
Worst-case models point to reduced Chilcotin landslide downstream flood threat
Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
13 more heat records broken in B.C. Friday
Just over a dozen more heat records fell in B.C. Friday as heat warnings are expected to remain in place in much of the province through the long weekend.
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
Small earthquake felt in B.C.'s Okanagan
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
3 boats, 2 Sea-Doos worth more than $260K stolen from B.C. resort: RCMP
Mounties in the Okanagan are investigating after five watercraft were stolen from a local resort last month.
DEVELOPING
Elks end long losing skid with 42-31 road win over Roughriders
It was deja vu all over again for the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
Jasper resident tours of wildfire destruction to begin on Sunday
Jasper residents who lost their home or business to a wildfire that ate into the mountain town on July 24 will have the chance to see the damage in person for the first time starting Sunday.
Lightning strikes home in southeast Calgary, starting fire in attic
A lightning bolt struck a home in Calgary’s southeast Saturday evening.
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
From couponing to meal prep, here are ways Manitobans can save money
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
Wildfires trigger state of emergency in northeastern Manitoba community
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
Winnipeg's Yazidi community reflects on 10 years since ISIS attack
Members of Winnipeg’s Yazidi community gathered inside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) on Saturday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of a massacre perpetrated by ISIS militants.
Regina police investigating 'serious assault' after teen found with life threatening injury
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
Here's how many mini-donuts Joey Chestnut ate at Regina's QCX this year
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
'Country air': Regina Beach visitors don’t need to swim to enjoy resort community
People may not be allowed to swim at Regina Beach this long weekend due to high E. coli levels in the water, but many vistors say there’s plenty of other ways to enjoy the resort community.
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
Fringe Festival brings global talent to Saskatoon
It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.
Amnesty International to join constitutional dispute over Sask. pronoun law
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
Off-duty officer shot after locating suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant: TPS
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
Aerosmith is retiring from touring as a 'full recovery' of Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury is 'not possible'
It's the end of an era for the iconic rock band responsible for hits like 'Dream On,' 'Love in an Elevator' and 'Janie's Got a Gun.'
Man stabbed in Lachine, in critical condition
A 30-year-old man has been stabbed in the Lachine borough and is in critical condition, Montreal Police (SPVM) say.
Candiac Man gets $2,752 in fines for driving 200 km/h
Quebec provincial police say a Candiac man in his 30s received a hefty fine and 30 demerit points for allegedly going 200 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 20 westbound in Montreal.
16-year-old taken to hospital following pepper spray detection at Rideau Centre
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a 16-year-old female was taken to hospital in stable condition after people inside Rideau Centre started experiencing sudden illness and difficulty breathing Saturday evening.
Heat warning expected to end this Sunday in Ottawa, here's when
Environment Canada says though the heat warning in Ottawa is expected to continue through the Sunday, a cooler air mass is in the forecast for the night.
Two motorcyclists dead following crash on Highway 416: Ottawa OPP
Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.
One person dead after collision in Martins River: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a collision in Martins River on Saturday.
RCMP investigating fatal vehicle-bike collision in Amherst Shore, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Amherst Shore on Saturday.
N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
'We’re going West to the city limits'; Crews deploy watercraft in search of missing girl in Thames River
Search and Rescue teams continued to comb the Thames River on Saturday in search of a young girl who went missing Thursday afternoon.
London Majors shut down by Welland Jackfish pitcher
The London Majors opened strong in Saturday night’s road game, but quickly lost momentum.
Looking for fireworks? Head south to the beach Sunday night
A pair of Elgin County beach villages will be celebrating the long weekend with Fireworks displays on Sunday evening.
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Alexsandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after collision in Caledonia, Ont.
One person was killed and another four were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Canadian cities sweltering in wildfire smoke: Here's what to know
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.