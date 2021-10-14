Homicide team investigating disappearance of B.C. man in his 20s
Homicide investigators are looking into what they describe as a "high-risk" missing persons case in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Devon Goodrick disappeared last month. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the 26-year-old was known to be in Surrey early in the morning on Sept. 25.
He was reported missing in Langley two days later, when he failed to return home. The local RCMP detachment began an investigation before conduct of the case was taken by IHIT.
The team's mandate includes homicide investigations, but it is also called in to work on high-risk missing persons cases and suspicious deaths.
CTV News reached out to IHIT to find out what makes Goodrick's case considered high risk, but the question was not answered.
Few details have been provided about the disappearance, other than that his last known location was near 192 Street and 28 Avenue in Surrey at about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.
Investigators also said the case doesn't appear to have connections to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.
IHIT and the Langley RMP are speaking to family and associates of Goodrick, and have canvassed the neighbourhood for video and other details to help build a timeline.
They're hoping members of the public will come forward with more information.
Goodrick is described as white, 6'4" and about 250 pounds. He has short brown hair, green eyes and "light" facial hair, IHIT said.
He was last seen in a black Hugo Boss tracksuit with a blue stripe down the arm.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 580 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths in B.C. over last 24 hours, according to BCCDC
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
UPDATED | Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of best friend
New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.
What we know about the U.S. land border reopening to Canadians
Starting in early November, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020.
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
BREAKING | New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.
Cross-border travel in question for Canadians with mixed vaccines
The U.S.-Canadian land border will be re-opening in November to fully-vaccinated Canadians, but travel is in question for the millions who received mixed vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
The Nunavut government has declared a 14-day state of emergency in Iqaluit after water in the capital was deemed undrinkable and potentially tainted with petroleum.
COVID-19 vaccines and minors: Where does Canadian law stand on consent?
As vaccines for Canadians under 12 inch closer to being approved by Health Canada, questions surrounding a child’s capacity to consent to medical procedures under Canadian law may come under scrutiny.
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 48 cases
The new cases were among 580 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.
-
Coroner called to serious highway crash on Vancouver Island: Witnesses
Witnesses say two vehicles became airborne after colliding at high speed on Thursday afternoon near Cobble Hill, B.C.
-
Victoria police searching for missing girl, 16
Victoria police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl missing from the city for more than three weeks.
Calgary
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
-
Child suffers minor injuries after being hit by school bus
A child has been sent to hospital after they were struck by a school bus in northwest Calgary on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
-
'I refuse': Beaumont bakery still cooking in defiance of AHS closure order
A Beaumont bakery owner says she’d rather lose her business than stick her nose into that of her customers.
Toronto
-
Mother of teen fatally shot in Toronto says son was 'robbed of such a bright future'
The mother of a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Toronto this summer says her son 'was robbed of such a bright future.'
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
-
Ontario woman who bought $700 computer still paying it off seven years later
An Ontario woman who bought a $700 computer in 2014 is still chipping away at her now $2,400 debt seven years later.
Montreal
-
Faked vaccine passports prompts Quebec health ministry to make changes to verification process
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity as of Nov. 1
As of Nov. 1., bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity, Quebec authorities will announce Thursday. A ban on dancing and singing will stay in place, and vaccine proof is still mandatory.
-
Montrealers mourn beloved teacher Joe Hackett, who helped students find their voices
Joe Hackett, 71, died Tuesday when he was struck by a truck near a golf course in St-Anicet, southwest of the city.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
-
Former hockey coach charged with historic sexual assaults found dead: Winnipeg police
A former hockey coach who was recently charged with historic sexual assaults has been found dead, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Two dozen dogs rescued from 'squalor-filled house': Winnipeg Humane Society
Two dozen dogs were recently rescued from what the Winnipeg Humane Society calls a 'squalor-filled house.'
Saskatoon
-
Missing Saskatoon man found dead
A missing Saskatoon man has been found dead, police say.
-
Saskatoon police seeking help to identify 15 people who allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions at PPC rally
Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election night gathering.
-
'Somebody is trying to kill our trees': Saskatoon residents discover mysterious holes drilled in trees
Residents in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood are scratching their heads after eight trees were found with holes drilled into their trunks.
Regina
-
Sask. health minister says province's COVID-19 vaccination rates an underestimation
Saskatchewan’s health minister said the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are an underestimation, because of people who no longer live in the province but still have Saskatchewan health cards.
-
Death of woman, 24, being investigated as homicide
Peri A. N. Redwood was found dead at a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa St. on Wednesday morning.
-
SHA to assume operation of Sask. Extendicare long-term care homes
The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced it will be taking over full responsibility of Extendicare’s five long-term care homes in the province.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 198
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases rises to 198.
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
-
New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 133 new cases
New Brunswick Public Health said Thursday afternoon that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 82.
London
-
London driver tries to avoid R.I.D.E. program
A London driver is facing multiple charges after trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. program on Northville Road in Lambton Shores, south of Grand Bend.
-
Woman arrested following downtown London, Ont. machete attack
One person suffered minor injuries following an attack involving a machete in downtown London, Ont.
-
'Our community is a different place than it was two years ago': Vital Signs report shows problems growing
The London Community Foundation (LCF) launched its 2021 Vital Signs report, "Be the Change" on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
High vaccine compliance at Sault Area Hospital and municipality
COVID-19 vaccination policies at the City of Sault Ste. Marie and Sault Area Hospital appear to be working, with both organizations seeing high compliance among staff.
-
COVID booster shots being offered at Timmins seniors facility
Under recommendations from the province to give high-risk people a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the St. Mary's Gardens Home for the Aged in Timmins jumped at the opportunity to offer a booster shot to its residents.
-
Teacher in northeastern Ontario accused of having sex with student
A teacher with the District School Board Ontario North East faces a disciplinary hearing Oct. 21 in connection with accusations she had a sexual relationship with a student in 2019.
Kitchener
-
Rocks with anti-vaccine messages thrown through Cambridge businesses' windows: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after rocks with anti-vaccination messages on them were thrown through the windows of two Cambridge businesses.
-
Boy, 9, injured after being hit by vehicle in Kitchener
A nine-year-old boy has been hurt after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.