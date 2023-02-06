Homicide investigation launched in Surrey after woman found dead, man seriously injured

SURREY, B.C. -

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood, where a woman was found dead Sunday evening.

Mounties say she and another seriously injured man were discovered in an apartment building on 102A Avenue near 150th Street shortly after 6 p.m.

The nature of their injuries and identities have not been released.

“The man has been transported to hospital with life threatening injuries,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn wrote in a Surrey RCMP release Sunday night.

She says that when officers arrived, the building's fire alarms and sprinkler system were going off and all residents were evacuated.

“Due to the sprinkler activation, all residents of the building have been displaced for an undetermined amount of time,” wrote Munn.

Surrey Fire Service attended the scene and confirmed there was no fire, though it’s unclear what exactly triggered the alarms.

IHIT has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering stage; however do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to public safety,” said Munn.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.