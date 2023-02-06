Homicide investigation launched in Surrey after woman found dead, man seriously injured

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why was the Turkiye-Syria earthquake so bad?

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener