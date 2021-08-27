VANCOUVER -- High speed was a factor in a Surrey crash that killed three teen hockey players last weekend, Mounties said in a report on its initial investigation.

Mounties said the three teen boys were in a vehicle that crashed into a tree on 104th Avenue just before 3 a.m. last Saturday. They were identified as 16-year-old Caleb Reimer, 17-year-old Parker Magnuson and 16-year-old Ronin Sharma.

In a news release Friday, Surrey RCMP announced the initial findings of its investigation, saying "high speed was a factor in the early morning collision."

"Investigators have determined that the vehicle was travelling at a speed significantly greater than the posted speed limit at the time of the collision," Mounties said in their statement.

The investigation is ongoing, but further details aren't expected to be released by Surrey RCMP.

All three teens were current or former members of the Delta Hockey Academy. Reimer went on to play for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL, while Sharma was entering his second year for the Langley Rivermen of the BCHL.

The tragedy shook not only the local community, but also the broader hockey community.

"The entire community has been greatly impacted by the loss of these three young men," Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in the news release. "Our thoughts remain with their friends and family during this difficult time."

The NHL posted a statement saying it "sends its love and deepest condolences to the families."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit