SURREY, B.C. -- Friends and teammates are sharing their memories of three teenage boys who lost their lives in a car crash early Saturday morning in Surrey.

Caleb Reimer, 16, Ronin Sharma, 16, and Parker Magunuson, 17, were involved in a single vehicle collision that ended with their car smashing into a tree in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday, a memorial at the crash site grew steadily throughout the day, as friends, teammates and even opponents streamed in to drop off flowers, hockey sticks and other tokens of love.

"(They were) great hockey players, they were all going to go somewhere, it's just hard to see that happen so fast," said Jonathan Soares, a former teammate of all three boys.

"They were all super nice, super kind, loving kids."

The trio were all current or former members of the Delta Hockey Academy. Reimer went on to play for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL, while Sharma was entering his second year for the Langley Rivermen of the BCHL.

Makenna Bergen attended the Delta Hockey Academy with the three boys, and became close friends with all three.

"They were the three boys that wouldn't hurt a fly, they were always the ones to check up on you, they just cared so much,” Bergen said.

Those who came through Sunday all shared similar sentiments.

"They were super sweet, they could always put a smile on people's faces,” said Emma Killman.

The tragic news has shaken not only the local community, but also the broader hockey community.

The NHL took to Twitter Sunday saying:

“The NHL sends its love and deepest condolences to the families of junior hockey players Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma, and Parker Magnuson, who tragically passed away in a car accident on Saturday.”

Surrey RCMP say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.