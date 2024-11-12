VANCOUVER
B.C. hardware store worker allegedly struck with hatchet, stabbed by shoplifter: RCMP

A worker who confronted a shoplifter at a B.C. hardware store was allegedly struck in the head with a hatchet and stabbed in the arm over the weekend, according to authorities.

Mounties in Quesnel were called to the scene at a shop on Reid Street at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Staff attempted to intervene in the theft and the man presented a hatchet and struck the staff member in the head," a news release from the detachment said.

"A physical struggle ensued between the suspect and staff at the store. The suspect pulled a large knife and stabbed the employee in the arm and then fled the store."

The employee suffered two lacerations, one from the hatchet and the other from the knife.

A suspect was later identified and arrested. David Wesley, 19, remains in custody.

Online court records show Wesley has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is due in court on Thursday, Nov. 14.

"Police would like to remind people to use caution when confronting individuals involved in criminal activity," Quesne RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said in a statement.

"They can be unpredictable and often carry weapons."

