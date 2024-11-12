Vancouver police search for missing elderly man

A search operation is underway for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Terrence Carr was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, near East 12th Avenue and Glen Drive, said the Vancouver Police Department.

In the appeal for information, police said Carr’s disappearance was out of character and, if found, he may be confused or disoriented.

Police describe Carr as a slim-built man with short grey hair, standing at 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black toque, a dark blue Helly Hansen rain jacket and New Balance sneakers. An orange “Garmin” tracking system was attached to his jacket zipper, police said.

Anyone who has information of Terrence Carr’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.