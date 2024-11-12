VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver police search for missing elderly man

    Vancouver Police Department are searching for missing 77-year-old man, Terrence Carr. (Courtesy: VPD) Vancouver Police Department are searching for missing 77-year-old man, Terrence Carr. (Courtesy: VPD)
    Share

    A search operation is underway for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

    Terrence Carr was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, near East 12th Avenue and Glen Drive, said the Vancouver Police Department.

    In the appeal for information, police said Carr’s disappearance was out of character and, if found, he may be confused or disoriented.

    Police describe Carr as a slim-built man with short grey hair, standing at 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

    He was last seen wearing a black toque, a dark blue Helly Hansen rain jacket and New Balance sneakers. An orange “Garmin” tracking system was attached to his jacket zipper, police said.

    Anyone who has information of Terrence Carr’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News